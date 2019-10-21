Second Valley Job Fair For 2020 Census To Be Held Saturday

The second of three job fairs to hire Rio Grande Valley workers for the upcoming 2020 Census will be held this Saturday.

The city of McAllen and Workforce Solutions are partnering in the effort, saying it’s important to have local people participating in the Census to better ensure the Valley’s population is accurately counted. The Census Bureau says 8,000 positions, both full-time and part-time, will be available in Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron, and Willacy counties.

Attendees will be able to apply on-site and Census personnel will be on hand. Saturday’s job fair is being held again at the McAllen Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.