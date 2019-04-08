Secret Service Director Reportedly Out

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The head of the Secret Service is reportedly out. Randolph Alles has served as chief of the Secret Service since 2017. The Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced her resignation yesterday.

Talking with reporters in Northern Virginia today, Nielsen said she is helping with the transition as current Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan takes over as acting homeland security secretary. Nielsen announced her resignation yesterday after a meeting with the President.