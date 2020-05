A firework explodes by a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Secret Service says more than 60 officers and special agents are recovering after being injured during protests outside the White House.

A statement says those injures happened between Friday night and Sunday morning. They blame things like bricks, bottles, and fireworks for causing the injuries. The Secret Service also says punches were thrown at personnel and others were kicked.

Eleven employees were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.