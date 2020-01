Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says the U.S. is ready to respond to any more attacks by Iran. Esper said in an interview on MSNBC that recent actions are part of Iran’s bad behavior over the past 40 years. He said enough is enough after Iran-back militants launched attacks over two days at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Esper said that the military is ready to respond to any attacks, including preemptive actions if they learn additional attacks are being prepared.