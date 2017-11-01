Home NATIONAL Secretary Of State Nominee Confirms Climate Change
(AP) – Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state says climate change does exist and the risk is great enough to warrant action.  Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson didn’t say what action.  Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday the increase in greenhouse gases is “having an effect.” But he says the “ability to predict that effect is very limited.”  The president elect has sent mixed signals on climate change. He has brushed it off as a Chinese hoax and also said “nobody really knows.”

Tillerson says he came to his personal position on climate change as a scientist. He says Trump has invited his thoughts on the contentious subject. “I feel free to express those views,” he says.  Tillerson also says he would recuse himself as secretary of state from matters that involve Exxon Mobil.

