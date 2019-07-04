Secretly-Recorded Video The Focus Of Day One Of Delgado Corruption Trial

Video of former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado taking a thick envelope of cash aired in court as prosecutors opened their judicial corruption case against Delgado.

A McAllen federal jury Wednesday saw video footage of Delgado inside a vehicle taking more than $5,500 from Edinburg defense attorney Noe Perez. The video had been secretly recorded by Perez who was cooperating as a government informant. But in its opening statement, Delgado’s defense said any payments the judge received from Perez were for legitimate purposes, such as campaign contributions.

Perez, the prosecution’s key witness, spent about six hours on the stand Wednesday. He will be cross-examined by defense attorneys for day two of the trial which resumes Monday. Delgado is standing trial on 8 counts of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. He’s accused of taking bribes and offering favorable case results in return.