Security Adviser: I’ve Seen No Intel Of Moscow Helping Trump

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, national security adviser Robert O'Brien addresses media during a news conference in Berlin. O'Brien said he's seen no intelligence indicating that Russia is doing anything to try to help get the president re-elected. O'Brien's comments were released Saturday, Feb. 22, in a transcript of an interview with ABC's “This Week with George Stephanopoulos" set to air on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says he has not seen any intelligence indicating that Russia is doing anything to help the president in the upcoming election as it did in 2016. Robert O’Brien’s comments were released Saturday in a transcript of an interview with ABC’s “This Week” set to air on Sunday. O’Brien was asked about claims that an intelligence professional told the House intelligence committee that Russia’s aim was to favor Trump in the election. O’Brien said he’d seen no intelligence or analysis to support the claim and said he doesn’t know whether individuals’ accounts of what the briefer said in the classified briefing are true.