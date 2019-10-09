Security Council To Discuss Turkish Operation

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from a fire inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. forces pulled back from the area, with a series of airstrikes hitting a town on Syria's northern border.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from a fire inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. forces pulled back from the area, with a series of airstrikes hitting a town on Syria's northern border.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

(AP) – U.N. diplomats say the Security Council will hold a closed meeting Thursday on Turkey’s military action in northeast Syria.

The five European nations on the council – France, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Poland – requested the meeting on Wednesday, the diplomats said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions were private.

The meeting will take place after Thursday morning’s scheduled meeting on Colombia, the diplomats said.