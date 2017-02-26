Home TEXAS Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop
Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop
TEXAS
Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

(AP) — A security guard working at a Subway sandwich store in Central Texas has been shot and killed.  Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez says officers responding about 3:45 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a robbery at the sandwich restaurant found the security officer suffering a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.  She says an initial investigation shows the gunman walked in the store wearing a ski mask, the security guard approached him and “words were exchanged.” Then the security guard was shot.  His name has not immediately been released. Authorities say employees and customers also in the store were not hurt.

