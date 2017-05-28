Security Guard Kills Gunman Outside Houston Fast Food Place

(AP) – Harris County authorities say a security guard at a Houston fast food restaurant has shot and killed a man who the guard says pointed a gun at him. The security guard told deputies a man driving a car opened fire while in the parking lot just before midnight Saturday, then turned the gun at him. The guard responded with multiple shots.

The driver tried to flee but crashed his car. When police arrived, they found him dead inside the vehicle. Authorities say the case will be referred to a grand jury to determine if any charges are warranted.