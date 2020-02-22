Security Video Captures Jail Inmate’s Fall Through Ceiling

(AP) — A jail security camera has captured footage of an inmate’s apparent escape attempt from a holding room that ended with her falling through a ceiling and into a trash can. Authorities say 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine was in the Montgomery County jail in Ohio on charges of kidnapping and robbing an 85-year-old Dayton-area man last month. Jail security video shows Boomershine allegedly climbing up a holding room wall, disappearing from sight and dropping into a trash can a few seconds later. She has been charged with escape and vandalism. Her attorney declined to comment.