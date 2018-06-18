Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants

(AP) – Germany’s interior minister says he wants to be able to start turning migrants back at the border quickly if Chancellor Angela Merkel’s talks with other European Union countries fail to produce results this month.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer averted an immediate collision with Merkel on Monday by giving her two weeks to talk with Germany’s EU partners. She has vehemently opposed his calls for Germany to unilaterally turn back people previously registered as asylum-seekers in other EU countries.

Merkel says she will report back on July 1. Seehofer said he’d be glad to see a European agreement, but “we want this national solution unless a European solution comes together.”