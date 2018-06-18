Home WORLD Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants
Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants
WORLD
0

Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants

0
0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer,
now viewing

Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants

HILARY CLINTON
now playing

H. Clinton: Separating Families At Border A 'moral crisis'

cotton cotton bale
now playing

La Joya-Area Farmer Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

manuel padilla border patrol sec chief
now playing

Border Patrol Sector Chief: Zero Tolerance Policy Is Very Complex

Beto O’Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations

OSAKA JAPAN EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Fourth Death Confirmed On Osaka-Area Earthquake

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy

JOSE NUNEZ SAN ANTONIO DEPUTY SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 4 YR OLD THREATENED MOTHER OF DEPORTATION
now playing

Deputy Arrested On Allegation Of Child Sexual Assault

1-space
now playing

White House Aims To Reduce Satellite Clutter In Space

app
now playing

Supreme Court To Take Up iPhone App Lawsuit

PARIS TRAIN
now playing

Baby Born On Paris Suburban Train Gets Free Rides Until 25

(AP) – Germany’s interior minister says he wants to be able to start turning migrants back at the border quickly if Chancellor Angela Merkel’s talks with other European Union countries fail to produce results this month.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer averted an immediate collision with Merkel on Monday by giving her two weeks to talk with Germany’s EU partners. She has vehemently opposed his calls for Germany to unilaterally turn back people previously registered as asylum-seekers in other EU countries.

Merkel says she will report back on July 1. Seehofer said he’d be glad to see a European agreement, but “we want this national solution unless a European solution comes together.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: French Far-Right Leader Against Refugee Offer
  2. Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
  3. 17 Killed In Stampede After Brawl At Crowded Caracas Club
  4. Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy
Related Posts
OSAKA JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Fourth Death Confirmed On Osaka-Area Earthquake

jsalinas 0
PARIS TRAIN

Baby Born On Paris Suburban Train Gets Free Rides Until 25

jsalinas 0
Migrant ship passengers represent 31 countries

Migrant Ship Passengers Represent 31 Countries

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video