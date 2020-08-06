Seeking Refuge In US, Children Fleeing Danger Are Expelled

(AP) – More than 2,000 unaccompanied children have been expelled from the United States since March under an emergency declaration enacted by the Trump administration, which has cited the coronavirus in refusing to provide them protections under federal anti-trafficking and asylum laws.

A 12-year-old boy from Honduras says he and his 9-year-old sister were expelled after being told by officers that they were going to a shelter in the U.S. And even though they were processed under a policy citing the virus, they were never tested for COVID-19, the boy says.

With government officials declining to answer questions about how they expel children, stories like the boy’s are shedding new light on the process.