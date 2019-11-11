Selena Tribute Singer In Federal Custody

A band member and Selena tribute singer is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Guatemalan native Karol Posadas, who sings with the Selena Tribute Band called Anything For Salinas, was arrested by federal agents Saturday a week ago in Harlingen at the Valley International Airport.

On Sunday, the Brownsville Herald reported that Posadas was brought to the U.S. as a child and lives in California. She has benefited from the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program but was detained anyway. A GoFundMe page is set up to raise money for her defense in an effort to obtain her release from the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville.