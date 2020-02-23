Self-Styled Daredevil Dies In Crash After Rocket Launch

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-styled daredevil died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground, a colleague and a witness said. (James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File)

(AP) — A colleague and a witness say a self-styled daredevil died Saturday after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground. The Daily Press of Victorville reports that “Mad” Mike Hughes died after the homemade rocket crashed on private property in Barstow about 1:52 p.m. near Highway 247. Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed. Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist, told The Associated Press that he and his wife witnessed the crash. Chapman said the rocket appeared to rub against the launch apparatus, which might have torn the parachutes attached to it. He said the rocket went straight into the ground.