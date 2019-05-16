Sen. Doug Jones Calls Abortion Ban ‘shameful’

(AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is calling his state’s new abortion ban “shameful.” Jones told reporters Thursday that the legislation uses rape and incest victims as “political pawns.” He is Alabama’s only Democrat in statewide office.

The Alabama legislation signed into law Wednesday would make performing or attempting to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony. The ban does not allow exceptions for rape and incest.

The ban takes effect in six months. However, supporters acknowledge that they expect the ban to be blocked by lower courts. But they hope the legal battle will eventually go before the U.S. Supreme Court. Jones said the state has pressing needs and should be taking steps to improve health outcomes.