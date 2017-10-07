Home NATIONAL Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse
Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

0
0
Healthcare_reform
now viewing

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

JUSTIN WALTERS
now playing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

Donald Trump Jr.
now playing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now playing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Booker: Time For Trump To 'put up or shut up'

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says Senate Republicans remain at an impasse over a bill that would replace President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.  The Kentucky Republican said Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump this past weekend. He says he and his one-time rival for the GOP presidential nomination share a “conservative vision” of revamping health care.

Paul told reporters in his home state that if Trump becomes more forceful on the issue, he has enough public popularity to persuade Senate Republicans to “do the right thing.” The “right thing,” he says, is for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act.  Paul criticized what he called efforts to “buy off” support from reluctant Republicans with extra federal spending for health care.

Related posts:

  1. Welcome Back, Congress. Health Care, Budget Await Lawmakers
  2. Survey: US Uninsured Up By 2M This Year As Gains Erode
  3. Trump Says He Pressed Putin On Elections, Time To Move On
  4. Trump Backs Off Cybersecurity Unit With Russia
Related Posts
JUSTIN WALTERS

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump Jr.

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

jsalinas 0
SLEEP TECHNOLOGY

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video