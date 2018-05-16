Home NATIONAL Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality
Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality
Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

(Washington, DC) — A measure protecting net neutrality is headed to the House after passage by the Senate today. The Democratic resolution would reverse the FCC’s repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules that prevent Internet service providers from slowing or blocking content on selected websites. Under the new rules, providers would be allowed to open fast lanes to websites that pay them. The Democratic measure faces a very steep climb in the House.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said net neutrality keeps the Internet accessible and affordable for all Americans. Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker argued that net neutrality resulted in heavy-handed government regulation that stifled innovation.

