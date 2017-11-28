Home NATIONAL Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote
Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote

0
0
us senate
now viewing

Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote

attempted robbery
now playing

Suspects Killed In Attempted Game Room Robbery Were Teenagers

jury
now playing

Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA
now playing

Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will 'take care of it'

CHRUCH SHOOTING IN TEXAS
now playing

Air Force: Lapse In Kelley Case Was Part Of Pattern

JOE BARTON REP FROM TEXAS
now playing

Texas' Barton Draws GOP Challenger After Nude Photo Surfaces

Soldier salutes a fallen comrade
now playing

Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq

courtgavel
now playing

Ex-Lawman Makes Bond Following August Drug-Related Arrest

NORTH KOREA
now playing

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

DONALD TRUMP NAVAJO CODE TALKERS
now playing

McCain: Politicizing Navajo Event Is An 'insult'

TRUMP TWITTER TWEET
now playing

Dems Pullout Of WH Meeting After Trump's Tweet

(Washington, DC) — The Senate Budget Committee is approving the Republican tax bill, moving it closer to a vote on the Senate floor.  The Committee voted 12 to 11 on party lines to advance the bill.

Republican leaders in the Senate are aiming to vote on the plan later this week, with a goal of putting a final tax bill on President Trump’s desk by the end of the year. At least twelve protesters were arrested outside the room where the Budget Committee voted. They could be heard chanting, “Kill the bill! Don’t kill us.”

Related posts:

  1. Dems Pullout Of WH Meeting After Trump’s Tweet
  2. Governor Picks His Top Lawyer For Texas Supreme Court
  3. House Panel To Weigh Bill Expanding Gun Rights
  4. Texas’ Barton Draws GOP Challenger After Nude Photo Surfaces
Related Posts
attempted robbery

Suspects Killed In Attempted Game Room Robbery Were Teenagers

jsalinas 0
jury

Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA

Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video