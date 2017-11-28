Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote

(Washington, DC) — The Senate Budget Committee is approving the Republican tax bill, moving it closer to a vote on the Senate floor. The Committee voted 12 to 11 on party lines to advance the bill.

Republican leaders in the Senate are aiming to vote on the plan later this week, with a goal of putting a final tax bill on President Trump’s desk by the end of the year. At least twelve protesters were arrested outside the room where the Budget Committee voted. They could be heard chanting, “Kill the bill! Don’t kill us.”