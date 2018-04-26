Home NATIONAL Senate Committee Poised For Vote On Bill To Protect Mueller
(AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s job – legislation that has split Republicans as President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The bill scheduled to be considered Thursday would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of a firing. Two Republicans and two Democrats introduced the legislation earlier this month as Trump publicly criticized the special counsel.
A handful of Republicans have supported it, but most have opposed it, arguing that it is unconstitutional or unnecessary. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that Trump won’t move to fire Mueller and has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation.

