Home NATIONAL Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way
Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way

0
0
NEIL GORSUCH
now viewing

Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way

POLICE
now playing

Report: Slain Texas Lawman Felt Threat From Target Of Probe

GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

SPACE X RE USED ROCKET
now playing

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

police-lightbar
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

TONY ROMO
now playing

Cowboys' Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

HEALTHCARE BILL HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ryan Confirms Talks Underway On Health Care Bill

veterans-administration-logo
now playing

Dismissing Auditors, VA Says Suicide Hotline Problems Fixed

Syria
now playing

US Official: Attack A 'war crime' If Proven True

EIFEEL TOWER
now playing

Eiffel Tower To Go Dark To Honor Russia Victims

investigation
now playing

Authorities Taking Over Probe Of Hazing Scandal

(AP) – Debate on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is under way, and Republican and Democratic leaders are casting blame.  Democrats have secured the votes to block the nomination, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is poised to change longstanding Senate rules to confirm Neil Gorsuch.

McConnell says the Democrats’ blockade is unprecedented, because there’s “never been a successful partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee.”  But Democrats point out that McConnell blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the court last year, saying the next president should have the say. Republicans didn’t give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing or a vote.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said: “What the majority leader did to Merrick Garland by denying him a hearing and a vote is even worse than a filibuster.”

Related posts:

  1. Chelsea Clinton: I’m Not The Person To Defeat Trump
  2. Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex
  3. Woman, Partner Indicted In Beating Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl
  4. Ryan Confirms Talks Underway On Health Care Bill
Related Posts
GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

jsalinas 0
SPACE X RE USED ROCKET

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

jsalinas 0
police-lightbar

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video