Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer
(AP) – Senate Democrats are united in demanding a special counsel be named to take over the federal investigation into Russia meddling in last year’s election. But they say that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who recommended the controversial dismissal of FBI Director James Comey – should not be the one to make such an assignment.

That’s the report from top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer after he and his colleagues met this morning on what to do in response to Comey’s dismissal.

The Trump administration and top Senate leaders such as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say a special counsel isn’t warranted, though some Republicans favor the idea.  Schumer said that Comey should still testify before Congress even though he is no longer at the FBI.

