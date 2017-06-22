Home NATIONAL Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law
Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law
NATIONAL
0

Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law

0
0
GOP HEALTHBILL HEALTHCARE
now viewing

Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law

Jared Balogun
now playing

No Bond For Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Infant

TRUMP
now playing

White House: Trump To Sign VA Accountability Bill On Friday

Angela-Merkel_worr_3593942k
now playing

Merkel Backs Macron On Pushing For EU Values

MARIJUANA POT
now playing

Crash Claims Up 2.7 Percent In First States To Legalize Pot

BRITISH PM TERESA MAY
now playing

7 UK Buildings Found With Combustible Cladding

OTTO WARMBIER FUNEAL
now playing

North Korea Detainee Mourned At Ohio Funeral

FLOODING TROPICAL HURRICANE
now playing

West Virginia Bracing For Remnants Of Cindy

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disputes Russian Interference In 2016 Election

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says He Didn't Tape His Conversations With Comey

POOL SWIMMING POOL
now playing

Siblings Drown In Pool During Church Outing

(AP) – Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Congressional aides and  lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

McConnell is unveiling the measure after weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans. It represents the Kentucky Republican’s attempt to quell criticism by party moderates and conservatives and win the support he needs in a vote he hopes to stage next week.

The measure would drop the House’s waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions.  The sources described the bill on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the disclosures.

Related posts:

  1. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  2. Attitudes, Legal Standards Help Make Police Convictions Rare
  3. Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Up To Still-Low 241,000
  4. Houston To Join Lawsuit Against Texas ‘sanctuary city’ Law
Related Posts
TRUMP

White House: Trump To Sign VA Accountability Bill On Friday

jsalinas 0
MARIJUANA POT

Crash Claims Up 2.7 Percent In First States To Legalize Pot

jsalinas 0
OTTO WARMBIER FUNEAL

North Korea Detainee Mourned At Ohio Funeral

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video