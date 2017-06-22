Senate GOP Health Bill Would Reshape Obama Law

(AP) – Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

McConnell is unveiling the measure after weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans. It represents the Kentucky Republican’s attempt to quell criticism by party moderates and conservatives and win the support he needs in a vote he hopes to stage next week.

The measure would drop the House’s waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions.

The sources described the bill on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the disclosures.