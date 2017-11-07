Home NATIONAL Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week
Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week
Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week

Chuck Schumer
Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week

(AP) – Republican leaders want to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week. But internal rifts over issues like coverage requirements and Medicaid cuts leave the timing and even the measure’s fate unclear.

Some Republicans said Monday that a revised version of their bill erasing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law could be introduced Thursday. And No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Cornyn of Texas said the goal was for a vote next week.

Cornyn cited seven years of unresolved Republican debate over how to replace the 2010 statute. That underscored a sense among top Republicans that they had little to gain by letting their disputes drag on much further.

Consensus on a replacement seemed more remote than ever as senators returned from July 4 recess.

