Senate Heads To Gorsuch Confirmation Vote Friday

(AP) – The Senate has cleared the way for a Friday confirmation vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.  On Thursday, the Senate voted 55-45 to successfully block Judge Neil Gorsuch, denying Republicans the 60 votes they needed to move forward. Republicans then voted to eliminate the 60-vote threshold, allowing them to proceed to the Friday vote with a simple majority.

The change is dubbed “the nuclear option” because it will make it easier for the majority to confirm its Supreme Court nominees in the future. Then-majority Democrats made a similar move in 2013 for lower court judges and executive branch nominees.  Under the new rules, the Senate voted 55-45 to move ahead on the nomination. After the standard 30 hours of debate, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed.

