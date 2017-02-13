Home NATIONAL Senate Heads Toward Confirmation Of Trump Pick For Treasury
(AP) – The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for treasury secretary despite complaints by Democrats that the former banker failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures.

Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-chin) used to head OneWest Bank. He says he worked hard during the financial crisis to assist homeowners with refinancing so that they could remain in their homes.

Republicans say Mnuchin’s long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says Mnuchin is a Wall Street insider whose bank was “a foreclosure machine.”

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Mnuchin this evening. The Senate is also scheduled to vote on the nomination of David Shulkin to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

