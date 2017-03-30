Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics

(AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says some tactics Russia used to meddle in last year’s U.S. presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy.

That Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s congressional hearing that will address ways the Kremlin allegedly uses technology to spread disinformation in the U.S. and Europe.

Warner and Burr told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday that the Senate committee’s probe of Russian interference in last year’s election will steer clear of politics. They made a point of putting themselves at arm’s length from the House investigation, which has been marked by partisanship and disputes.