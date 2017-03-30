Home NATIONAL Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics
Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics
NATIONAL
0

Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics

0
0
920×920 (4)
now viewing

Senate Hearing To Focus On Russian Disinformation Tactics

ap-trump-china-er-161205_12x5_1600
now playing

China's Xi To Meet Trump In Mar-a-Lago On April 6-7

Park Geun-hye
now playing

Park Arrives At Seoul Court For Hearing On Arrest Request

WireAP_15ec61b5d99a44e6bc415ec843cfc4d1_12x5_1600
now playing

NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run

CHURCH BUS AND TRUCK CRASH UVALDE
now playing

Texas Trooper: Multiple Fatalities In Church Van-Truck Crash

sanctuary city
now playing

Mayors Call On Feds To Define 'sanctuary city' Label

RED LIGHT PHOTO ENFORECED
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Ban Red Light Cameras Statewide

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

FDA Approves 1st Drug For Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Poll: Public Dislikes Trump's, GOP's Plans On Health Care

pharr interchange
now playing

Another Step Closer To Expanding The Pharr Interchange

(AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says some tactics Russia used to meddle in last year’s U.S. presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy.

That Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s congressional hearing that will address ways the Kremlin allegedly uses technology to spread disinformation in the U.S. and Europe.

Warner and Burr told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday that the Senate committee’s probe of Russian interference in last year’s election will steer clear of politics. They made a point of putting themselves at arm’s length from the House investigation, which has been marked by partisanship and disputes.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion
  2. Texas Senate Votes To Ban Red Light Cameras Statewide
  3. Senate OKs Bills Opposing Rulings Limiting Open Records Laws
  4. Texas Senate OKs Revisions To Texas Contentious Voter ID Law
Related Posts
WireAP_15ec61b5d99a44e6bc415ec843cfc4d1_12x5_1600

NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

Zack Cantu 0
MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC

FDA Approves 1st Drug For Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMPCARE

Poll: Public Dislikes Trump’s, GOP’s Plans On Health Care

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video