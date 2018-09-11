Senate Leader: Trump Likely To Nominate New AG

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects President Donald Trump to nominate a new attorney general “pretty quickly” after Trump fired Jeff Sessions earlier this week.

Speaking in Kentucky on Friday, McConnell said he expects acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to be “a very interim” attorney general. Democrats have criticized Whitaker for comments he has made in the past that were critical of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and have called for legislation to protect Mueller. McConnell said that’s not needed because the probe will be allowed to finish.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday sent a letter to Trump questioning the legality of Whitaker’s appointment, since he was not confirmed by the Senate.