Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

(AP) – Democratic Senate President John Cullerton is urging the Illinois House to also override the governor’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan. The Senate reversed Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes earlier in the week. The Democrat-run House is poised to take an override vote on Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Cullerton spoke to reporters Thursday after a speech before the City Club of Chicago, a civic engagement organization. The Chicago Democrat calls it a lean budget with $3 billion in cuts. The plan is financed with a $5 billion income tax increase. Rauner has blasted the budget plan, saying it doesn’t include reforms he’s pushed since taking office in 2015.