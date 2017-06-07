Home NATIONAL Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes
Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes
Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton
Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

(AP) – Democratic Senate President John Cullerton is urging the Illinois House to also override the governor’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan.  The Senate reversed Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes earlier in the week. The Democrat-run House is poised to take an override vote on Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Cullerton spoke to reporters Thursday after a speech before the City Club of Chicago, a civic engagement organization.  The Chicago Democrat calls it a lean budget with $3 billion in cuts. The plan is financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.  Rauner has blasted the budget plan, saying it doesn’t include reforms he’s pushed since taking office in 2015.

