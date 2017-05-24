Senate Leaders Await Analysis Of GOP Health Bill

(AP) – Senate leaders are positioning themselves for a Congressional Budget Office report that will assess the impact the House-approved health care bill would have on insurance coverage and consumers’ costs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that whatever the report shows, it’s unacceptable to retain former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Kentucky Republican calls that statute “unsustainable.”

New York Democrat Chuck Schumer is Senate minority leader. He says the report will likely show “the same grave consequences” as earlier analyses by the nonpartisan budget office. Those found that earlier versions of the House bill left 24 million additional people uninsured and drove up out-of-pocket costs for many seniors and others. Wednesday’s projections will serve as starting points for Senate Republicans writing their own health care bill.