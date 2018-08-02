Home NATIONAL Senate Leaders’ Budget Deal Faces Opposition In Both Parties
Senate Leaders’ Budget Deal Faces Opposition In Both Parties
NATIONAL
0

Senate Leaders’ Budget Deal Faces Opposition In Both Parties

0
0
104994278-GettyImages-914999726.530×298
now viewing

Senate Leaders’ Budget Deal Faces Opposition In Both Parties

BODY FOUND
now playing

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Investigators Trying To Identify Body Found In River

drugs
now playing

Valley School District To Provide Prescription Drug Disposal

rudy delgado judge hidalgo county
now playing

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado To Be Off The Bench Through Mid-February

border patrol agent death in van horn rogelio martinez
now playing

FBI Has Found No Evidence Of An Attack In Death Of Texas Border Patrol Agent

south padre island texas
now playing

Rocket Launch-Watching Venue And Multipurpose Building Now Under Construction On South Padre Island

5a795a0db8c17.image
now playing

Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade

AP_17292573775204-George-W.-Bush-Speech
now playing

George W. Bush Says Russia MeddledIn 2016 US Election

abf58838-0c8e-11e8-a09e-8861893b1b1a_1280x720_141025
now playing

North Korea Stages Military Parade On Eve Of Olympics

1518083229207
now playing

South Korean President To Meet North Korean Leader's Sister

5a78807f122f5.image
now playing

Syria Confirms US Airstrike, Reports Casualties

(AP) – Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
The bipartisan compromise would provide the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years. That additional spending worries some deficit-minded Republicans, and some Democrats are unhappy that immigration isn’t part of the measure.
To that end, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi staged a record eight-hour speech arguing in favor of legislation for young immigrants in the country since childhood who face deportation.
The White House backs the Senate deal. Senate leaders hope to approve the measure Thursday and send it to the House for approval. But hurdles remain to avert the second shutdown in a month.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal
  2. Schumer Praises Budget Pact, No Dreamers Mention
  3. House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms
  4. Double-Killer Strikes Deal To Get A Chance At Parole
Related Posts
5a795a0db8c17.image

Philly Feting 1st Super Bowl Title With Parade

Zack Cantu 0
AP_17292573775204-George-W.-Bush-Speech

George W. Bush Says Russia MeddledIn 2016 US Election

Zack Cantu 0
SENATE LEADER MITCH MCONNEL

Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video