Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Iran

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is concerned about the risk of further escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Speaking on the floor, the New York Democrat said there appears to be no casualties, but condemns the Iranian missile attack on U.S forces.

Schumer said the Trump Administration must be “clear headed” about how to proceed. He added that President Trump has promised to get troops out of the Middle East, but “the arrow is heading in the wrong direction.” Schumer urged the administration to provide Congress with weekly briefings about Iran.