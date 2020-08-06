Senate Not Going Home Until There’s A COVID-19 Stimulus Deal

The Senate is staying in session until there’s a coronavirus relief bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats aren’t cooperating with President Trump’s team. The Kentucky Republican added that Congress should be strengthening the PPP, but instead “Democrats are putting it in jeopardy” to focus on “unrelated liberal demands.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they have made some progress this week, but he said it hasn’t been enough. The New York Democrat said his party believes Congress has a “moral obligation” to step into the breach to fight this disease and save the economy from a deeper recession.