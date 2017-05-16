Home TEXAS Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims
Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims
TEXAS
0

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

0
0
STORM DAMAGE
now viewing

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES
now playing

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

USS CONSTELLATION ARRIVING IN SOUTH TEXAS IN 2015-1
now playing

Last Part Of Ex-USS Constellation Dismantled

6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas
now playing

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

Election Governor Texas
now playing

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn't Fear 'sanctuary city' Ban

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won't Be FBI Director

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

(AP) – The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a bill limiting liability for insurance companies sued by policyholders following storm damage, leaving the hot-button measure on the verge of heading to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Tuesday’s 21-8 state Senate vote followed contentious debate and passage in the House earlier this month.   The bill cuts penalties for insurers sued for offering too little money on storm claims, including wind and hail damage, while making it harder for those suing to collect attorneys’ fees.

The proposal is opposed by trial lawyers, but backed by powerful conservatives who promoted past laws limiting jury awards in lawsuits against businesses.   Supporters say the number of hail and windstorm claim lawsuits increased 1,400 percent in recent years. Democrats counter that Texans will have less recourse when insurers underpay claims.

Related posts:

  1. Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director
  2. Supreme Court Order Unlikely To Deter Voting Restrictions
  3. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  4. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

jsalinas 0
Election Governor Texas

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban

jsalinas 0
GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA

Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video