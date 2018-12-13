Senate OKs Resolution Blaming Saudi Crown Prince

(AP) – The Senate has passed a resolution saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Senators unanimously passed a resolution Thursday in a direct rebuke to the crown prince. It calls for the Saudi Arabian government to “ensure appropriate accountability.” It’s unclear whether the House will consider the measure.

Senators voted on it after President Donald Trump equivocated on who is to blame for Khashoggi’s death and praised the kingdom. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that bin Salman must have at least known of the plot. Passage of the resolution came after senators passed a separate measure calling for the end of U.S. aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.