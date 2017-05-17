Senate Panel Gets Some Material In Russia Probe

(AP) – A Senate aide says the Senate Intelligence committee has received some material it requested from two of President Donald Trump’s associates. The committee requested lists of meetings with Russian officials during the presidential campaign and transition as well as lists of any other meetings the associates are aware of. The deadline to turn over the second list of meetings is Friday.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss committee matters. The aide says Trump associate Roger Stone and ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort have already provided some material.

The committee had previously subpoenaed Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for the same material because Flynn has refused to voluntarily provide it. Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, Carter Page, has not complied with the Senate request, either.