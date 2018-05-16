Home NATIONAL Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr
Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr

0
0
2205551_1280x720
now viewing

Senate Panel Releases Interview Transcripts With Trump Jr

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Judge Hanen Allows Maldef Intervention In Anti-DACA Lawsuit

Andrew Belmontes fugitive from starr county turns self in
now playing

Starr County Man No Longer A Top 10 Fugitive

920×920
now playing

US Factory Production Rose A Healthy 0.5 Percent In April

Mohammad-Javad-Zarif-Boris-Johnson-Jean-Yves-Le-Drian-Heiko-Maas-Federica-Mogherin-650×360
now playing

EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail

Muslim Ramadan Preps – AP Photo
now playing

Millions Of Muslims Prepare For Start Of Fasting In Ramadan

download
now playing

Iranian President Condemns Gaza Killings

merlin_138022548_24c24392-54e9-403c-a9ab-94cf229f6bca-articleLarge
now playing

Trump Indonesia Project Gets Chinese Government Partner

920×920
now playing

Little Wins GOP Nomination For Idaho Governor

f65b2f05-ee2b-4af0-a5de-c51efad08824
now playing

China Urges N.Korea To Proceed With Trump Summit

health care fraud
now playing

No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme

(AP) – Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he couldn’t remember whether he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father.

That’s according to transcripts of his interview with the panel last year. The committee on Wednesday released more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with Trump’s son and others who met with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. deflected multiple questions during the interview, including whether he discussed the Russia probe with his father.
According to the transcripts, Trump Jr. also said he didn’t think there was anything wrong with attending the Trump Tower meeting in which he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Tweets ‘congratulations’ To Israel
  2. Trump Lobbies For Sanctioned Chinese Telecom
Related Posts
GAVEL

Brownsville Judge Hanen Allows Maldef Intervention In Anti-DACA Lawsuit

jsalinas 0
Andrew Belmontes fugitive from starr county turns self in

Starr County Man No Longer A Top 10 Fugitive

jsalinas 0
920×920

US Factory Production Rose A Healthy 0.5 Percent In April

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video