Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and families, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)

A bill extending funding for the 9-11 Victim Compensation Fund has been approved by the Senate.

The bill that was recently approved by the House extends funding for decades. Some conservative Republicans complained about the expected costs and suggested the measure is essentially a blank check. President Trump is expected to sign the measure.