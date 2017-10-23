Home NATIONAL Senate Presses Ahead On $36.5B Disaster Relief Package
Senate Presses Ahead On $36.5B Disaster Relief Package
Senate Presses Ahead On $36.5B Disaster Relief Package

Senate Presses Ahead On $36.5B Disaster Relief Package

(AP) – The Senate is pushing ahead on a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would give Puerto Rico a much-needed infusion of cash.
The bill rebuffs requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
The measure also replenishes rapidly dwindling emergency disaster accounts and provides $16 billion to permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program to pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.
The measure is sure to sail through Monday’s procedural vote and a final vote is expected no later than Tuesday. That would send the measure to President Donald Trump. There is urgency to move the measure swiftly – rather than add more money to it now – because the government’s flood insurance reserves are running out.

