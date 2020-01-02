Senate Returns Tomorrow With Impeachment Battle Looming

Senators return from their holiday recess Friday and the battle over President Trump’s impeachment is looming. The House returns next week after formally impeaching Trump last month. The Senate will be responsible for holding a trial to determine whether Trump should be removed from office.

However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the two articles of impeachment to the Senate and has revealed no timetable for doing so. Pelosi has expressed concerns about whether the Republican-led Senate will conduct a fair trial.