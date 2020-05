In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, Calif. (AP Photo/Donald Thompson)

In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, Calif. (AP Photo/Donald Thompson)

Records pertaining to Tara Reade’s alleged sexual assault complaint against former Vice President Joe Biden can’t be released by the Secretary of the Senate. The secretary’s office confirmed the news Monday in a statement, saying the decision is based on advice from Senate Legal Counsel.

Biden, a former Delaware senator, denies the allegations, but he wanted the National Archives to search for a complaint made by his former staffer.