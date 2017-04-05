Home NATIONAL Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts
(AP) – The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running through September.

The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the White House well in time to avert a midnight Friday deadline.Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump’s demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of stability while lawmakers battle again over the wall and Trump’s demands for a huge military buildup, along with cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.

The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed it.

