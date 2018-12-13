Home WORLD Senate To Vote On Aid To Yemen In Wake Of Khashoggi Slaying
Senate To Vote On Aid To Yemen In Wake Of Khashoggi Slaying
WORLD
0

Senate To Vote On Aid To Yemen In Wake Of Khashoggi Slaying

0
0
B7KBQJJFXJEORDCLZGFSQSCN7Q
now viewing

Senate To Vote On Aid To Yemen In Wake Of Khashoggi Slaying

2WIY7YNXA5G4TBTLMXBNRGTAMQ
now playing

Hatch Laments Loss Of Civility For US Senate In 'Crisis'

104204133-GettyImages-111148577.530×298
now playing

SeaWorld Says DOJ Probe Into 'Blackfish' Statements Is Over

5c122a66d0fc4.image
now playing

UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

WireAP_992a92b11a0c47e18ec663cd03097f5c_12x5_992
now playing

French Police Try To Catch Attack Suspect Dead Or Alive

920×920
now playing

Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas

3CPO4PXNSNBVRHZRJSKITQJHMM
now playing

Death Toll In Turkey Train Crash Rises To 7

Indonesia The Lost Girls of West Timor
now playing

Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia

ows_154466156125694
now playing

AP Exclusive: Iran Hackers Hunt Nuclear Workers, US Targets

China Chinese guard.jpg_18768791_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

China Confirms Holding 2 Canadians

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

(AP) – Senators are expected to vote on a resolution that would call on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that would rebuke Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Senate may also consider a separate resolution condemning the journalist’s killing as senators have wrestled with how to respond to the Saudi journalist’s murder. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot, but President Donald Trump has been reluctant to pin the blame.
Senators voted 60-39 on Wednesday to open debate on the Yemen resolution, signaling there’s enough support to win the 50 votes needed. But it’s unclear how amendments could affect a final vote expected to come Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote
Related Posts
5c122a66d0fc4.image

UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_992a92b11a0c47e18ec663cd03097f5c_12x5_992

French Police Try To Catch Attack Suspect Dead Or Alive

Zack Cantu 0
3CPO4PXNSNBVRHZRJSKITQJHMM

Death Toll In Turkey Train Crash Rises To 7

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video