Senate To Vote On Trump's Pick For Air Force Secretary
Senate To Vote On Trump’s Pick For Air Force Secretary

Heather Wilson
Senate To Vote On Trump’s Pick For Air Force Secretary

(AP) – The Senate is slated to vote on a former New Mexico congresswoman tapped by President Donald Trump to be Air Force secretary.

If Heather Wilson is confirmed Monday, she’ll be Trump’s first service secretary nominee to be approved by the chamber. Trump’s picks for secretaries of the Army and Navy have withdrawn from consideration. Mark Green, Trump’s second choice for Army secretary, stepped aside last week amid growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Wilson served five terms in the House. She says she’ll resign her current post as president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology if she’s confirmed.

During her confirmation hearing Wilson came under scrutiny for consulting work she did after leaving Congress.

