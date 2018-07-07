Home NATIONAL Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts
Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts
Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts

Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts

(AP) – With Republican Mitch McConnell leading the way in the Senate, President Donald Trump is seeking to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.

More than 40 federal district and circuit court judges have been confirmed by the Senate so far during Trump’s term. Those judges, who are given lifetime appointments, will have enormous sway in shaping legal arguments nationwide.

An Associated Press analysis found that roughly two-thirds of the judges who have been confirmed under Trump are white men.

In contrast, during President Barack Obama’s two terms, only 37 percent of judges confirmed were white men. Nearly 42 percent were women.

In all, there are more than 150 vacancies on the federal courts.

Trump is set to announce a nominee to the Supreme Court on Monday evening.

