Senator Calls Tariff Threats Brilliant

Senator Ron Johnson is calling President Trump brilliant for using tariffs as a threat. On Fox News Sunday, the Wisconsin Republican explained pressuring Mexico with taxes on their goods was good leverage to reduce illegal immigration.

Johnson, who serves as the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, says the GOP would’ve likely supported the President if the tariffs were actually imposed.

However, some Republicans, like Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, warned of fallout. Johnson says tariffs can encourage trade partners to treat the U.S. more fairly.