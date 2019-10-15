Senator Cornyn Discusses Flood Control With Valley Officials

U.S. Senator John Cornyn is looking into necessary changes to bolster flood control in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Monday, the Texas Republican and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez toured several areas that were hard hit by flood conditions earlier this summer and back in 2018.

The Senator is also discussing flood control infrastructure with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the International Boundary and Water Commission to see what kinds of changes should be implemented to help prevent future flooding.