Senator Cornyn Files Bill Clarifying Protection For Federal Agents Abroad

Hoping to clear up any confusion, Texas Senator John Cornyn has filed a bill reinforcing that U.S. law protects federal employees working outside of the U.S.

Cornyn wrote the clarifying legislation after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in January vacated the murder convictions of two Los Zetas drug cartel gunmen in the slaying of Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata. The court threw out the guilty verdicts and life sentences, and remanded the case to a lower court because the killing happened outside the U.S.

The two men had been among about a dozen Zetas gunmen convicted in the U.S. in the attack in Mexico that killed Zapata and seriously wounded his partner Victor Avila. The two agents were on assignment and driving a government SUV through San Luis Potosi when they were ambushed February 15th 2011.