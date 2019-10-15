Senator Cornyn Pledges To Fight To Fund Valley Flood Control Projects

Texas Senator John Cornyn is promising to fight to get federal funding to help pay for what is currently the Rio Grande Valley’s largest flood control project.

Cornyn says he will work to include the Raymondville Drain in the Water Resources Development Act when it comes up for re-authorization next year. Cornyn made his remarks during a tour of three local flood control projects Monday that included top representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the International Boundary and Water Commission, along with several Hidalgo County and locally elected officials.

The Raymondville Drain is currently under construction, thanks to a voter-approved $190 million drainage improvement bond measure. The total cost of the project is estimated at $425 million. The 60-mile Raymondville Drain would serve as a northern floodway by capturing storm waters from the northern and eastern portions of Hidalgo County and directing them into the Laguna Madre.